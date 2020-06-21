Richard HERTZ
HERTZ, Richard A. Sr. 87, of Riverview, FL, passed away June 17, 2020. Richard lived in New Jersey before retiring to Florida. He served in the Army during the Korean War in the 27th Infantry division (Tropical Lightning). He was awarded the following service metals; Korean Service Medal, CIB, Purple Heart and Oakleaf Cluster. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hertz; and his siblings, William Hertz, Walter Hertz, Robert Hertz, Louis Hertz, Mildred Short and Jean Hershberger. Richard is survived by his loving family; children, Richard (Christine) Hertz Jr., Mary (Dwayne) Babcock, Susan (Craig) O'Connell, Michael (Tabitha) Hertz; siblings, Evelyne Wendell and Elmer Hertz; grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Justin, Amanda and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Kira, Ayden and Kyle. There will be a visitation on Wednesday June 24 from 6-8 pm and the funeral service will be held on Thursday June 25 at 11 am both will take place at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home in Riverview, FL. Special Thank you to St. Joseph Hospital South's Doctors and Nurses for their care and compassion. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please donate to Paws for Patriots at https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/FL/Tampa/PawsforPatriots5k?edit

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
