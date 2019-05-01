HIGGS, Richard "Rich"
77, died April 24, 2019. Rich was born in Bay Shore, New York and moved to this area in 1980. He was a business and real estate entrepreneur, known for development and management of many beach rentals. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Paunska and Walter Higgs. He is survived by his partner, James Christopher; also by loving "cousins and nephews".In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice, Woodside house. Friends will gather from 10-11 am, on Saturday, May 4 at the L.W. Mohn Funeral Home, 9700 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL. For more information and register, please go to
www. Mohnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019