HOWARD, Richard C. "Chris" age 65, passed away on March 9, 2020. Chris was an avid fisherman and fish cutter, known as Chris "The Knife" Howard. He was a resident of Largo. Chris is survived by his wife, Lori Howard, of 33 years; his five children, Joey Howard (Heather), Christopher Howard (Christina), Karianne Campbell (Jay), Charles Freeman (Erin), Patrick Freeman (Amber); his five grandchildren, Caleb Howard, Cody Howard, Mariah Chambers, Noah Freeman, Elijah Freeman; his sisters, Brenda Griffin and Teresa Fulghum (Wade); and many nieces and nephews. We love you and we will miss you dearly. No service or burial. There will be a celebration of life; please contact the family for information.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020