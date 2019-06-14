|
SCHAUWECKER, Richard J.
91, of Largo, passed away June 9, 2019. He was a U.S. Army veteran and Cubs fan. Richard was an avid golfer and crossword puzzler. He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy; grandson, Kevin Seidl; brothers, Jim, Tom. Richard is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jessie; children, Patricia DiGiovanna (John), Stacey Seidl (Tom), Susan Aschom (Steve), Tim Schauwecker; grandchildren, Joey Haro, Katie Cane, Nick Seidl, Alex Schauwecker, Jason and Brad DiGiovanna; great-grandchildren, Madelynn Cane, Abel DiGiovanna. Your spirit burns bright, and never ending in our hearts, an eternal light. A committal service with military honors will take place at 10:30 am, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Bay Pines V.A. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at suncoasthospicefoundation.org, in Richard's memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 14, 2019