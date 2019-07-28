HOGAN, Richard James
passed away peacefully July 22, 2019 at his home in St. Petersburg, FL. He was 79 years old. Richard was born June 24, 1940 in Binghamton, NY to Robert and Elizabeth (Kerns) Hogan. He served in the Army from 1957 to 1960 and was stationed in Germany. He loved his job at Derby Lane from 1976 to 2015. He was happily married to his wife, Cathy for almost 34 years. Richard is survived by his wife, Catherine (O'Meara); daughters, Karen (Nick) Lanese, Kelly McKnight, Holly (David) Gall; stepchildren, Dennis (Maureen) Hedvig, Kristin (Jeffrey) Hurst; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five sisters; and three brothers. Bay Pines. There will be a graveside service on August 1, 2019 at 11 am at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33708. A celebration of life will also be held in the near future.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019