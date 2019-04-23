RUSSELL, Richard Jay
age 64, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on April 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Thomas Russell. He is survived by his three sisters and their families. He was a much-beloved brother, uncle, and friend, who will be dearly missed. Richard was born on August 4, 1954, in Gary, Indiana but moved to Florida as a young man. He spent 23 years living in Indian Rocks Beach, becoming a local fixture in his snorkel and flippers. Known for his jubilant laugh and musical talent, his life brought joy, love, and laughter to all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on April 27 at Serenity Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019