JOHNSON, Richard A. 86, of Tampa, FL went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Grace of 40 years; sons, Richard Johnson Jr., Rodney Johnson, Scott Whiddon and Wade Whiddon; daughter, Kimberly Cassidy; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Richard served in the United States Navy. Graveside service will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 am prior to service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at St. Clement Episcopal Church, 706 W. 113th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612, at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019