JONES, Richard H. Sr. of Tampa, formerly of Gainesville, FL, passed away November 28, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during WWII and was an avid golfer. He was born in Dumont, NJ to Fred Jones and Lillian Hess. He is survived by his sons, Richard Jones Jr. (Tara), and David Jones (Rebecca); sister of David and Richard, Kathryn (Mike) Jenkins; Richards son and daughter, Richard H. Jones III and Molly Jones; David's daughter, Abigail Jones. Richard Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ellen Jones. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157



