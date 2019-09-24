Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Myrtle Hill Memorial Park
Richard Jr. Del Rosal Obituary
90, life-long resident of Tampa, passed away on September 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Violet S. and his brothers, Manuel and Raymond. Survivors include his sons, Richard F. Del Rosal and wife, Maria and Joseph A. Del Rosal and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Richard A., Briana M., Bronson A., Andrew J., and Matthew A. Del Rosal; and several nephews and one niece. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Pallbearers include Richard A., Bronson A., Andrew J., Matthew A., Dan, and Richard "Biki" Del Rosal. The family will gather to receive friends on Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL. Interment will follow in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Contributions in memory may be made to the Friends of Tampa Firefighters or a .
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 24, 2019
