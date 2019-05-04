MacMEEKEN, Richard K.
Beloved son, brother, and uncle was born March 8, 1986 and passed suddenly Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by loving parents, Kimberley Zebold-Volpe (Robert M. Volpe) and Frederick J. MacMeeken (Carolyn); beloved brother, Allen G. MacMeeken (Ashley); and niece, Emberlyn MacMeeken. He was a man with a wonderful smile, and a kind soul; gone way before his time, but will live forever in our hearts. He is loved tremendously and will be missed profoundly by remaining friends and family. A Celebration Of Life is to be announced. "Losing a child is never, ever easy; however, it's the survival part that is tremendous." -KZV
Florida Family Cremations
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 4, 2019