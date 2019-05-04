Richard K. MacMeeken

Obituary
MacMEEKEN, Richard K.

Beloved son, brother, and uncle was born March 8, 1986 and passed suddenly Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by loving parents, Kimberley Zebold-Volpe (Robert M. Volpe) and Frederick J. MacMeeken (Carolyn); beloved brother, Allen G. MacMeeken (Ashley); and niece, Emberlyn MacMeeken. He was a man with a wonderful smile, and a kind soul; gone way before his time, but will live forever in our hearts. He is loved tremendously and will be missed profoundly by remaining friends and family. A Celebration Of Life is to be announced. "Losing a child is never, ever easy; however, it's the survival part that is tremendous." -KZV

Florida Family Cremations
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 4, 2019
