Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard K. MACMEEKEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MACMEEKEN, Richard K.



a beloved son, brother, and uncle, born on March 8, 1986, passed suddenly on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents, Kimberley Zebold-Volpe and Frederick J. MacMeeken; and beloved brother, Allen G. MacMeeken. He is also survived by their spouses, Robert M. Volpe, Carolyn MacMeeken, and Ashley D. MacMeeken; and niece, Emberlyn MacMeeken. He was a man with a wonderful smile and a kind soul; Gone way before his time but will live forever in our hearts. He is loved tremendously and will be missed profoundly by remaining friends and family. A celebration of life is to be announced. "Losing a child is never, ever easy; However, it's the survival part that is tremendous" -KZV



Florida Family Cremations

MACMEEKEN, Richard K.a beloved son, brother, and uncle, born on March 8, 1986, passed suddenly on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents, Kimberley Zebold-Volpe and Frederick J. MacMeeken; and beloved brother, Allen G. MacMeeken. He is also survived by their spouses, Robert M. Volpe, Carolyn MacMeeken, and Ashley D. MacMeeken; and niece, Emberlyn MacMeeken. He was a man with a wonderful smile and a kind soul; Gone way before his time but will live forever in our hearts. He is loved tremendously and will be missed profoundly by remaining friends and family. A celebration of life is to be announced. "Losing a child is never, ever easy; However, it's the survival part that is tremendous" -KZVFlorida Family Cremations Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close