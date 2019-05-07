MACMEEKEN, Richard K.
a beloved son, brother, and uncle, born on March 8, 1986, passed suddenly on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents, Kimberley Zebold-Volpe and Frederick J. MacMeeken; and beloved brother, Allen G. MacMeeken. He is also survived by their spouses, Robert M. Volpe, Carolyn MacMeeken, and Ashley D. MacMeeken; and niece, Emberlyn MacMeeken. He was a man with a wonderful smile and a kind soul; Gone way before his time but will live forever in our hearts. He is loved tremendously and will be missed profoundly by remaining friends and family. A celebration of life is to be announced. "Losing a child is never, ever easy; However, it's the survival part that is tremendous" -KZV
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019