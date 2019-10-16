KIRSCH, Richard born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 31, 1935 passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. He is survived by one brother, Larry Kirsch; two sisters, Susan Cummings (Russell) and Joan Hetzendorfer (Phil); six nephews; and two nieces. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 9 am, followed by Service at 10 am, at Memorial Park, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, Cornerstone Church, 3900 28th St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714 or First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019