Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial Park
5750 49th Street North
St. Petersburg, FL
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park
5750 49th Street North
St. Petersburg, FL
Resources
Richard KIRSCH


1935 - 2019
Richard KIRSCH Obituary
KIRSCH, Richard born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 31, 1935 passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. He is survived by one brother, Larry Kirsch; two sisters, Susan Cummings (Russell) and Joan Hetzendorfer (Phil); six nephews; and two nieces. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 9 am, followed by Service at 10 am, at Memorial Park, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, Cornerstone Church, 3900 28th St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714 or First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
