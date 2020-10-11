KLIMA, Richard E. Sr. "Dick" of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away October 9, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born on October 15, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Charles Klima, Sr. and Leota Klima. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and attended Coe College thereafter. In 1950 he married his sweetheart Murlene Bickford. They had three children. In 1957 he moved to St. Petersburg, working for Electronics Communications, Inc. (ECI), where he designed printed circuit boards, some of which were used in NASA's Apollo space program. After 30 years, he retired in 1987 and enjoyed camping all around the USA with Murlene and their two dachshunds. Dick was a life-long fisherman, cast-netting for mullet in the bays around St. Petersburg and smoking his fish in his home-made fish smoker. He also liked a good round of canasta and volunteered in the card room of Gulfport Senior Center well into his late-nineties. Because giving back to community was important to him, he became an 18-gallon donor at the local Blood Bank. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was appreciated for his good sense of humor. Being surrounded by family and friends always made him happy. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Murlene Bickford Klima; and by his brother, Charles Klima; and sister, Constance Switzer. Survivors include his three children, Debra Murlene Boileau (Richard), Cynthia Lynn Klima, and Richard Eugene Klima, Jr. (Stephanie); five grandchildren, Rebecca, Ben, Lisha, Michelle and Jesse; and three great-grandchildren, Devon, Regan and Dexter. Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation Central Florida which supports veterans. Arrangements are being handled by the National Cremation Society, Clearwater, FL. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. National Cremation Society www.NationalCremation.com