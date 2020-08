Or Copy this URL to Share

KOTOSKY, Richard Anthony 79, went to be with our Lord Aug. 1, 2020. Son of Joseph and Emily Kotosky, graduate of SPHS and USF, he was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne. Married to Frances Macias of Tampa he was a retired engineer from FPL. Survived by his wife; daughters, Denise Mancke, Stephanie Marshall; grandchildren, Harrison, Ethan, Alexandra plus sons-in-law, Michael Mancke and Steven Marshall. We will miss you dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store