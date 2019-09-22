KRZAN, Richard Andrew 66, of Seminole, passed away August 26, 2019. He was a dedicated employee who worked as a splicing supervisor for GTE/Verizon. His career spanned more than 30 years. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Laurie; two sons, Matthew and Mark; three grandchildren, Neil, Gage, and Ava; two siblings, Linda and David. He will be remembered fondly. Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 10 am, at St. Justin Martyr, 10851 Ridge Road, Seminole, FL. Following the service, the family will receive friends during a reception at Richard's home in Seminole. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes foundation www.diabetes.org in Rick's memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019