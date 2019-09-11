LAGONIA, Richard Eugene died at the Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson, Florida on September 6, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born to Eugenio Lagonia and Antonetta (Tiriolo) Lagonia in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on October 16, 1926. He attended Perth Amboy High School, graduating in 1944. He worked as a typesetter for the Perth Amboy Evening News and retired from there before moving to Spring Hill, Florida in 1996. Richard married Eleanor Silagyi in Perth Amboy New Jersey on June 7, 1968. Eleanor was the love of his life and he was a devoted and adoring husband. They enjoyed cruises, casinos, and travelling all over the world together. Richard enjoyed music and dancing. While living in New Jersey he had a small band and played on weekends. He lead the band and was a square dance caller. Richard loved sports and played basketball, baseball, and bowling. He followed both the New York Giants and the Yankees, but the Yankees were his passion. While in Florida he enjoyed going to their spring training games. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye. Richard was a devoted Catholic, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was active in St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Richard is survived by his nephew, Andrew Supko of Roswell, Georgia; his niece, Charlotte Supko of Fords, New Jersey; and his nephew, Ernest Silagyi of South Burlington, Vermont. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Demler and his wife, Eleanor (Silagyi) Lagonia. A wake is scheduled for September 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Brewer and Sons Spring Hill Chapel, 4450 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, Florida. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on September 13 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. After the Mass, Richard will be buried at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens, 14360 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Brewer & Sons (352) 596-4991 www.brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019