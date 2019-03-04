Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Davis. View Sign

DAVIS, Richard Lee



65, of Valrico, Florida passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 20, 1953 in Tampa, Florida, the son of Leroy and Jewell Davis.



Richard married the love of his life, Ellen, on March 1, 1975 and they were married 44 years. In addition to his wife, Ellen, he is survived by his daughter, Heather (Erik) Bahr; son, Shane (Donna) Davis; daughter, Ashley (Jarred) Davis; and his four grandchildren, Trevor, Leland, Rylie, and Maison. He is also survived by his mother, Jewell Davis; brothers, Robert and Roger Davis; father-in-law, Stanley Laird; also many extended family and friends.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, Leroy; brothers, Ronald and Randy Davis; sister, Roberta Davis; mother-in-law, Edna Laird; his sisters-in-law, Debbie Hoover, Carol and Becky Laird, and Destiny Davis.



A memorial service celebrating Richard's life will take place on Tuesday, March 5, at 4 pm, at Clair Mel Assembly of God, 2415 78th Street, Tampa, Florida 33619 with the Rev. John Raburn officiating.

