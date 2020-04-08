Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard LETSCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LETSCH, Richard Harold Carl 62, of St. Petersburg, FL earned his wings April 1, 2020. Originally from Bridgeport, CT he moved here in 1965 as a young child and lived his life in St. Petersburg, FL where he sustained lifelong friendships with all his neighborhood friends that he grew up with. He was the middle child of five to his late parents, Evelyn and Carl Letsch. He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife of 43 years, Tammy Letsch. He was a proud father to three children, his daughter, Brenda Ruiz; his sons, Richard Letsch II and Nicholas Letsch; and his son-in-law, Cesar Ruiz. He was a proud and playful grandfather to three granddaughters, Hailey Ruiz, Lexie Ruiz, and Cecelia Letsch. Richard is from a large family and survived by his brother, Michael Letsch, and three sisters, Sue Letsch, Patty Letsch, and Holly Mezzetesta and many adoring brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He had four nieces and seven nephews and he was also known to family and his community of adopted children as "Papi" and "Pop Pop" - a kind and gentle soul who loved deeply and affect-ionally took care of others in all that he did. He was a selfless man who enjoyed doing for others. A romantic at heart, who lovingly spoiled his wife until the end. Rest in peace and soar our free bird.

