MAHANY, Richard Pierre died Feb. 28, 2020 at home after a long illness. Survivors are his wife, Margaret Ellen; children, Kevin Ma- hany (Tracy), Kelly Bell (John), Michelle Winter (Claude); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan and served in the U.S. Navy. As a manager for the City of Largo Recreation Dept. for 22 years (retiring in 1995), he served as aquatics supervisor and competitive swim coach. He was a runner, weightlifter and golfer. He earned a Dan First Black Belt Degree. He enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing. His quick Irish wit and temper challenged us. He won his arguments and thrived on mental stimulation. For more information, please visit: www.mohnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020