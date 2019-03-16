Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Buddy" MARTORELL. View Sign

MARTORELL, Dr. Richard "Buddy"



92, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, while in hospice care. He was born September 26, 1926 in Tampa, Florida, son of Abelardo Martorell M.D. and Cecilia S. Martorell. In February of 1949, he married Rhoda F. Knight, daughter of Peter O. Knight Jr. and Girlie Knight.



Buddy attended Wilson Jr. High, Plant High School, Suwanee Military Academy, followed by Duke University, Tulane University, and graduated from the University of Tennessee Medical School in 1948. After his internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and Grady Hospital in Atlanta, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a Captain in an Air Force "MASH" hospital during the Korean War.



Buddy conducted his general surgery private practice from 1956-1972, and was an emergency physician at University Community (Advent) and Memorial Hospitals from 1975 - 1985. He was professor of Surgery, and member of the founding faculty at the University of South Florida College of Medicine.



His professional memberships included The American College of Surgeons, Southern Surgical Assoc., Florida Medical Assoc., Hillsborough Co. Medical Assoc., Southeastern Surgical Congress, American College of Emergency Physicians, James D. Rives Surgical Society, 38th Parallel Medical Society in Korea, and the Royal Society of Health, England.



He was a member of Tampa Yacht and Country Club, University Club of Tampa, Palma Ceia Golf and County Club, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, and Baker Street Irregulars.



Buddy was an excellent golfer and avid tennis player. He was a skilled pianist who, with Rhoda enjoyed Dixieland jazz, and barbershop quartet singing. Together they took pleasure in many hobbies including travel, Arabian and thoroughbred horse racing, collecting antique automobiles, and spending their summers in Highlands, NC.



Buddy is survived by daughter, Rhoda "Tootie"; sons, Richard Jr. (Patricia), Knight; grandchildren, Laurence Secrest (Jennifer), Peter Wally, Colin Martorell; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Jonathan Secrest; as well as beloved nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 10 am with Reverend John Reese presiding. There will be a celebration of life following at Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Tampa, or the Mary Lee's House.





