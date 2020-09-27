Richard MATHERSON

MATHERSON, Richard James 71, passed away September 15, 2020. He had lived in the Tampa Bay area since 1977, coming from Syracuse, NY. He was preceded indeath by his wife, Melinda. He is survived by his four children, Christine Dillon, Duane Struppler, Danielle and Anthony Matherson; brother, Keith Matherson; sisters, Donna Lanni, Bridget Bean, and Glenda Bingold; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends at Rachel's Place and Tampa Bay Downs. He will be partying "All Night Long" above us.



