McNAIR, Richard Carlisle "Mini Mac" 77, of Tampa, entered into rest October, 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet; three daughters; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grand-children; and a brother. A funeral service will take place Saturday, October 26, at 3 pm at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, where family will receive friends at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019