1/
Richard Metzkes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
METZKES, Richard "Red" 87, of New Port Richey, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. A Korean War vet and Senior Executive at Smith's Aerospace and Defense, he spent over 30 years working in the aviation industry on projects including the Lunar Landing and Air Force One. Red was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ginger; daughters, Catherine and Virginia; son, Charles (Penny); and grandchildren, Casey and Max. International Cremation Svc

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
International Cremation Services
4957 Marine Parkway
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 849-1984
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved