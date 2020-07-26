Richard Metzkes

METZKES, Richard "Red" 87, of New Port Richey, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. A Korean War vet and Senior Executive at Smith's Aerospace and Defense, he spent over 30 years working in the aviation industry on projects including the Lunar Landing and Air Force One. Red was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ginger; daughters, Catherine and Virginia; son, Charles (Penny); and grandchildren, Casey and Max. International Cremation Svc



