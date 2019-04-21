Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
EHRGOTT, Richard Michael

66, of Ruskin, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. A native of Indianapolis, IN, he had resided here since 1991. He was a US Navy veteran, a Catholic and was founder and owner of REV1 Power Services. He is survived by his son, Richard "Ricky" Ehrgott; daughter, Margaret "Maggie" Ehrgott; brothers, John and Steve Ehrgott and sister, Mary Clevenger. The family will have a Celebration Gathering Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview. Final services will be in Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifePath Hospice. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
