MUNDY, Richard Donald 83 of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota April 24, 1937 to Robert and Beverly Mundy. He came to Florida from Alameda, California in 2005. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Cola-pietro-Mundy; his sister, Sharon (Robert) Moore; two brothers, Thomas (Karen) Mundy and John (Margaret) Mundy; and several nieces and nephews. Richard is predeceased by his parents and sister, Kathy Burton. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home brewerfuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.