Richard Mundy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNDY, Richard Donald 83 of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota April 24, 1937 to Robert and Beverly Mundy. He came to Florida from Alameda, California in 2005. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Cola-pietro-Mundy; his sister, Sharon (Robert) Moore; two brothers, Thomas (Karen) Mundy and John (Margaret) Mundy; and several nieces and nephews. Richard is predeceased by his parents and sister, Kathy Burton. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home brewerfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved