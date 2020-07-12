MYERS, Richard Eugene 69, of Tampa, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on Thursday, August 31, 1950, in Tampa, Florida to Harvey and Maudie Myers. Richard graduated from H.B. Plant High School. He retired from GTE/Verizon, most recently working as a fiber optic splicer contractor. He was a true Floridian enjoying being on the water fishing with his brother Doug, cooking out, going to Sanibel Island, Fort de Soto Park, watching Formula 1, and reading his National Geographic magazines. He even ran a fish camp in Costa Rica. He was a member of the American Legion Post 138. Richard was pre-deceased by his parents. Left behind to keep his memory alive is his sisters, Marsha (Mark) Hoke of Tampa, FL., Susan (Butch) Phelps of Sarasota, FL; brother, Doug (Kelli) Myers of Tampa, FL; his two nieces, Leigh Haller and Chelsea Hall. He was cremated with his ashes to be set free in the waters he so loved. To those who knew Richard, we say "Raise a cold beer in his memory."



