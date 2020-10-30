NICHOLS, Richard Edwin of Clearwater, Florida, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born November 5, 1935, in Quincy, Illinois. He graduated from West Pike High School and from the University of Illinois. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army and served as an Army Ranger in the 101st Airborne Division. Upon his discharge, he attended Purdue University where he earned a Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics. At Purdue he met his wife of 59 years, Jo Lysek, a native of Tarpon Springs, FL. He worked for the Indiana Highway Commission as a chief review appraiser before forming his own company, Richard E. Nichols and Associates, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, specializing in commercial and industrial real estate appraisals and feasibility studies. Among his clients were the Simon Property Group and the City of Indianapolis. He was a member of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers and in 1985 served as its international president. At that time it was the largest real estate appraisal organization in the world. He chaired the National Appraisal Foundation and the Indiana Real Estate Appraisal Licensing Board. He was a member of Rotary International and the Belleair Country Club. He served for several years as a Guardian ad Litem in Pinellas and Pasco Counties. He was an avid tennis player and loved to travel. Dick loved his family dearly and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His most treasured trips were those with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jo; daughter, Kimberly Nichols of Indianapolis; son, Richard Edward Nichols (wife Christine) of Chicago; daughter, Rebecca Smith (husband Rex) of Hannibal, MO; grandson, Richard John Nichols and granddaughter, Hallie Nichols; and a brother, Phillip Nichols (wife, Theresa) of Avon Park, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



