NORGEL, Richard Paul "Dick" 78, passed away peacefully October 28, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI October 16, 1942. Dick eloped and married the love of his life, Monica Herold, April 7, 1962, and the two were inseparable until the day he died. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Paul A. Norgel and Margaret M. Worley. He is survived by his wife, Monica; his children, Caroline Rogers, Kathleen Webb, and Christine Failey (Travis); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his twin brother, Robert Norgel (Joan).



