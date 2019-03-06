BUSINO, Richard P.,
|
83, a native of Tampa, passed away February 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Michele Busino; sons, Richard J. Busino and Paul M. Busino; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will take place at 10 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019