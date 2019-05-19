Richard P. "Dick" Jaragoske

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Mountain View Funeral Home
  • "We love you so very much, you played a huge, happy part of..."
    - Peggie Reeve
  • "PA... The emptiness I feel is so very deep. You had faith..."
    - Jeannette Jaragoske-Keller
  • "May memories of Dick bring comfort and peace to everyone..."
    - Gary, Vera & Sara Wilson
  • "He was a great man. He will be greatly missed."
    - Denean Miller
Service Information
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME - Blairsville
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA
30512
(706)-745-3456
Obituary
JARAGOSKE, Richard P.

"Dick" passed away May 8, 2019. Dick was originally from Milwaukee, WI and Clearwater, FL. Dick spent over 50 years in the Commercial Sheet Metal business. He enjoyed Traveling, Fishing, Reading and was an enthusiast of Motorcycles and Cars. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Ballhorn); sons, Richard and Michael; grandson, Rick M. Keller and partner, Janice T. Waldron. He was a devoted father of Jeannette L. Keller (Jeffrey); and stepfather of Lauren Swing, Penny Swing and Pamela Baller (Scott). He is also survived by his sister, Karen; daughter-in-law, Karen Lamphere; and his grandchildren, Jack J. Keller, Robert P. Crotty, Hannah L. Crotty, Katlyn S. Bassell, (Justin), Sarah P. Baller and Alicia Dzurenko (Michael). Great-grandfather of Crew Bassell, Jadeon, Gracen, Jaelle, Addison and Selah Dzurenko. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to their nearest Animal Shelter. A Heartfelt Thank You to his caregivers and Four Seasons Hospice. No services are planned at this time. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at

www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019
