JARAGOSKE, Richard P.
"Dick" passed away May 8, 2019. Dick was originally from Milwaukee, WI and Clearwater, FL. Dick spent over 50 years in the Commercial Sheet Metal business. He enjoyed Traveling, Fishing, Reading and was an enthusiast of Motorcycles and Cars. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Ballhorn); sons, Richard and Michael; grandson, Rick M. Keller and partner, Janice T. Waldron. He was a devoted father of Jeannette L. Keller (Jeffrey); and stepfather of Lauren Swing, Penny Swing and Pamela Baller (Scott). He is also survived by his sister, Karen; daughter-in-law, Karen Lamphere; and his grandchildren, Jack J. Keller, Robert P. Crotty, Hannah L. Crotty, Katlyn S. Bassell, (Justin), Sarah P. Baller and Alicia Dzurenko (Michael). Great-grandfather of Crew Bassell, Jadeon, Gracen, Jaelle, Addison and Selah Dzurenko. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to their nearest Animal Shelter. A Heartfelt Thank You to his caregivers and Four Seasons Hospice. No services are planned at this time. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at
www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019