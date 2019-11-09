Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard PASKAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PASKAY, Richard "Rick" It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Rick Paskay of Tampa, Florida. Rick lost a four year battle with cancer November 6, 2019 at the age of 67. Rick was the most honest, ethical, kind, empathetic man we ever met. Rick was a loving brother, loving son, and loyal friend. Rick was a voracious reader and lover of all animals, especially cats and horses. Although Rick was a very private man, he was always there for anyone with a kind word or deed, or book he thought you would like to read. Rick was a professional singer in the 1970s with his band, Ricky Rocket and the Cast of Easy Tricks. Rick earned his living in New York and Los Angeles as a casting director, publicist, writer, filmmaker, and owner of the skateboard shop Shut Up and Skate, in Hollywood. Rick leaves behind his mother, Rose Paskay; brother, Steve; sister-in-law, Licia; and hundreds of friends and animals, whose lives he touched.

PASKAY, Richard "Rick" It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Rick Paskay of Tampa, Florida. Rick lost a four year battle with cancer November 6, 2019 at the age of 67. Rick was the most honest, ethical, kind, empathetic man we ever met. Rick was a loving brother, loving son, and loyal friend. Rick was a voracious reader and lover of all animals, especially cats and horses. Although Rick was a very private man, he was always there for anyone with a kind word or deed, or book he thought you would like to read. Rick was a professional singer in the 1970s with his band, Ricky Rocket and the Cast of Easy Tricks. Rick earned his living in New York and Los Angeles as a casting director, publicist, writer, filmmaker, and owner of the skateboard shop Shut Up and Skate, in Hollywood. Rick leaves behind his mother, Rose Paskay; brother, Steve; sister-in-law, Licia; and hundreds of friends and animals, whose lives he touched. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019

