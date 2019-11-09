PASKAY, Richard "Rick" It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Rick Paskay of Tampa, Florida. Rick lost a four year battle with cancer November 6, 2019 at the age of 67. Rick was the most honest, ethical, kind, empathetic man we ever met. Rick was a loving brother, loving son, and loyal friend. Rick was a voracious reader and lover of all animals, especially cats and horses. Although Rick was a very private man, he was always there for anyone with a kind word or deed, or book he thought you would like to read. Rick was a professional singer in the 1970s with his band, Ricky Rocket and the Cast of Easy Tricks. Rick earned his living in New York and Los Angeles as a casting director, publicist, writer, filmmaker, and owner of the skateboard shop Shut Up and Skate, in Hollywood. Rick leaves behind his mother, Rose Paskay; brother, Steve; sister-in-law, Licia; and hundreds of friends and animals, whose lives he touched.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019