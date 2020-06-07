PAUL, Richard Scott "Rick" 60, of Stafford, VA (formerly of Clearwater, FL) walked into the arms of God Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Brooke FFG-1. He was a talented guitarist and loved to draw. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Paul and Richard Paul and his "Princess", the love of his life, Wiladean "Dea" Holder. He is survived by his sister, Tami Holland; brother, Chris Ramsey; grandchildren, Ayileah and Bishop Weary; nieces, Amy Poth (Timothy), Christy Shelton (Tommy), Kelly Clark (Russell); as well as nine grandnieces/nephews, Haylie, Christian, Brandon, Alexis, Chase, Brianna, Bethany, Emily, and Connor. He will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery in Quantico, VA. The family requests any memorials be in the form of a donation to a local Hospice.



