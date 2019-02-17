PETERSON, Richard
78, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019, after battling Cancer. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Anderson) Peterson; son, Christopher Peterson; daughter, Deidre Heddelson; brother, Kenneth Peterson; sisters, Elizabeth Peterson, Nancy Jones and Carol Sutton. Visit our website below to leave your condolences.
Brewer & Sons Funeral Home
www.brewerfuneral.com
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019