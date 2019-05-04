PRESTERA, Richard "Rich"
was born October 15, 1938 in Bronx, NY., passed April 25, 2019. He was a retired Lt. Colonel in the USMC, a retired IBM Executive, and past Commodore at Treasure Island Tennis and Yacht Club. He wanted to be remembered as a person who enjoyed every day of his life and hoped he brought the same enjoyment to all he knew. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Prestera; son, Marc A. Prestera and wife, Wendy; son-in-law, Gregory L. Woodis (Camille's husband); daughter, Noelani N. Bevill and husband, Matthew W.; two step-sons, Stephen Starnes and wife, Susan and Christopher Starnes; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Camille P. Woodis.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 4, 2019