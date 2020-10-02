1/1
Richard Racine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACINE, Richard 87, of Swanzey, NH formerly of Florida, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester following a period of declining health. Born February 6, 1933 in Concord, NH, he was the son of the late Oliver and Dorothy (Moody) Racine. Richard worked for many years as a salesman for Bisk Total Tape until his retirement. He enjoyed watching Nascar and had several favorite drivers, boating with his buddies on Lake Okeechobee in Florida, and watching football. He is survived by his son, Richard Racine II; daughters, Deana Richards of New Hampshire, Jennifer Niuman of Illinois and Christina Coole; brother, Robert Racine of North Carolina as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com Petit-Roan Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved