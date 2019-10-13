|
REED, Richard Williams "Dick" 93, born in Oakmont, Pennsylvania in February 1926, died on October 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Laura Weisgarber who died in 2017, as well as his four siblings. He is survived by three sons, Floyd, of Winter Springs, Curtis, of Dunnellon, and Scott, of Largo. Dick served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a graduate of Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) and he worked for Florida Power (Duke Energy) for 36 years, retiring in 1995. Dick was a resident of St. Petersburg since 1951 and moved to Dunnellon with his wife in 2010. His final residence was at Spring Hills assisted living in Lake Mary, FL. He enjoyed time at his second home on the With- lacoochee River in Sumter County, where he enjoyed fishing with his sons and taking in the natural sights of Florida. Visitation will be held at the Memorial Park Funeral Home of St. Peteresburg on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 911 am with a Funeral service and burial to follow. For further information go to memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019