Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard REEVES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REEVES, Richard Joseph 72, of Apollo Beach, Florida, born in Worcester, Massachusetts, raised in Wayland, Massachusetts, longtime resident of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away February 4, 2020. Richard was predeceased by his father, Albert Reeves; his mother, Winifred Mulvey Reeves; his brothers, Ronald Reeves and Albert Reeves; and his former wife and mother of his children, Judith Ann Reeves. He is survived by his wife, Angela; three children, Cynthia, Michael, and Kathryn; six grandchildren, Will, Lila, Mason, Ella, Cameron, and Bennett; his sons-in-law, Scott Sarsen and Christopher Loth; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Erin Reeves; his sister, Winifred Reeves; and many loving step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard attended Wayland High School and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant with the 82nd Airborne Division, which included one combat tour in Vietnam. He spent his professional life as a restaurant entrepreneur, spearheading multiple concepts from his early days with KFC and Chi-Chi's to his later development work with Texas Roadhouse, Tumbleweed, and World of Beer. His zeal for entrepreneurship was eclipsed only by his fierce love and devotion for his family and friends. His final words in a text message sent to his wife, children and grandchildren said "Thinking of each one of you. You are all very special. I ADORE MY FAMILY". The feeling is mutual. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 11:15 am, at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74182 or at

REEVES, Richard Joseph 72, of Apollo Beach, Florida, born in Worcester, Massachusetts, raised in Wayland, Massachusetts, longtime resident of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away February 4, 2020. Richard was predeceased by his father, Albert Reeves; his mother, Winifred Mulvey Reeves; his brothers, Ronald Reeves and Albert Reeves; and his former wife and mother of his children, Judith Ann Reeves. He is survived by his wife, Angela; three children, Cynthia, Michael, and Kathryn; six grandchildren, Will, Lila, Mason, Ella, Cameron, and Bennett; his sons-in-law, Scott Sarsen and Christopher Loth; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Erin Reeves; his sister, Winifred Reeves; and many loving step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard attended Wayland High School and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant with the 82nd Airborne Division, which included one combat tour in Vietnam. He spent his professional life as a restaurant entrepreneur, spearheading multiple concepts from his early days with KFC and Chi-Chi's to his later development work with Texas Roadhouse, Tumbleweed, and World of Beer. His zeal for entrepreneurship was eclipsed only by his fierce love and devotion for his family and friends. His final words in a text message sent to his wife, children and grandchildren said "Thinking of each one of you. You are all very special. I ADORE MY FAMILY". The feeling is mutual. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 11:15 am, at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74182 or at foldsofhonor.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close