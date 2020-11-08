REEVES, Richard William "Dick" 90, passed away November 1, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Dick was born in Tampa to Gilvie and Katheryn Reeves July 15, 1930. He was their middle son of three. Eldest brother Jack Reeves, West Hampton NY, passed away in 1984. He is survived by his youngest brother, Robert Reeves of Nashville, TN. Dick married the love of his life, Judith "Judy" Reeves, nee Cragon, who passed away two years ago. He is survived by his son, Richard "Rick" Williams Reeves Jr. (wife Sharon Reeves) of Tampa, and his daughter, Lindsey Wheeler Hamilton of Forest City, NC. Dick is also survived by his grandchildren, Katheryn (Katie) Miller (husband Alex), Jackson Reeves, and Molly Reeves, all of Tampa, Jessica Wheeler of Charlotte, NC, and Jacob Hamilton of Brevard, NC. Dick attended Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle School, Castle Heights Military School of Lebanon, TN, Vanderbilt University, and the Univ. of Florida School of Law. He was a JAG in the Army at fort Benning, GA. He returned to Tampa to practice law, focusing on wills and estates. He was a member and past president of Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, a member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, the Merrymakers Club, the Economic Club, Sigma Chi fraternity, Palma Ceia Methodist Church and numerous other organizations. Dick volunteered his time and legal expertise throughout his life to numerous organizations and individuals. He will be remembered for his kind heart and love of his fellow man. He also will be remembered for his love of the game of golf, his love of sports, and his undying loyalty to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be sorely missed by all. We loved him very much. Celebration of Life will be postponed until a later date. If one would like to make a donation in Dick's name, please donate to "1 Voice Foundation" a foundation to support children and their families with cancer.



