Richard RENTON

RENTON, Richard Brent Sr. 77, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, on July 6, 2020. Richard was born in New York City and lived there for much of his young life before moving to Tampa, FL in 1954. In 1961, in his second year of college at 17 years old, his father died, he got married and had the first of his two children. Later in the early 70's, he returned to New York City to begin a merchandising career that carried him to various places on six of the seven continents. Never one to stay too long in one place, he then moved to South Africa in 1983 and married Linda Renton, Nethybridge, Scotland. They later moved to the Scottish Highlands to live and operate a bed and breakfast. For 23 years they enjoyed traveling around the world with their many friends. He moved back to Tampa in 2008 and lived close to his daughter and first wife, with whom he maintained an amicable relationship. He truly enjoyed the time he spent in some of the most beautiful places in the world. Many of the family were lucky enough to visit him in these truly amazing locales. He was never hesitant to remind all of how other folks did things elsewhere. This became fodder for good-natured banter, where no doubt, signals and gestures were exchanged with great laughs. The cantankerous old yank will be missed by all and the family sincerely thanks all who have supported and befriended him throughout his life. Cheers Richard. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Darling Renton and Barney Joseph Renton. He is survived by daughter, René Lynne Renton of Tampa, FL; son, Richard Brent Renton Jr. (spouse Bryn McCall) of Greensboro, NC; brother, Barney Joseph Renton Jr. (spouse Yvonne Renton) of Mt Dora, FL; sister, Linda Dooley (spouse James Dooley) of Colorado Springs, CO; the mother of his children, Cheryl Renton-Lange of Tampa, FL; and the many nieces; nephews; and cousins. A very special thank you to extended friends and family across the world for making his life so interesting and fun, what a ride. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the World Wildlife Fund as he truly loved going out into the bush and viewing amazing wild animals in Africa and all over the world.



