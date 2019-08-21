RHODES, Richard Brian "Rick" 67, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home in Tampa, Florida after a tough fight battling cancer. He was an artist, poet, and amateur gemologist, always in search of a precious stone. He loved his family and had a close relationship with God, having many religious writings by his side. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Crabtree Rhodes, and father, Ronald Rhodes. He is survived by his brother, Michael Rhodes and wife, Carolyn Cheatham-Rhodes; sister, Bobbilee Rhodes; niece, Guinevere Hart and husband, Chris Harden; greatniece, Adrianne Harden and greatnephew, Bryan Harden; as well as loving cousins. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please sign Rick's online guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 21, 2019