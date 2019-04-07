SCOLARO, Richard "Rick"
passed away to be with his lord and personal savior, our lord Jesus Christ, April 3, 2019. His wife, Aleene Scolaro, survives him; as well as his children; daughter, Stephanie; grandchildren, Brewer and Lily Ogden; and his son, Ricky (Rick) Scolaro. A Memorial Service will be held, Monday, April 9, 5-7 pm at Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes, Brooksville Chapel.
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019