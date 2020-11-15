SHAW, Richard Paul "Dick" 83, of Madeira Beach, FL passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Dick was kind, dedicated, always with smile, and loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Linda Danielle. Dick is survived by his children, Christopher (Darice) Shaw, Lisa (Dave) Matta, Julie (Robert) Mentry, and Steven Shaw; his brother, Robert (Barbara) Shaw; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He will be interred in Tallahassee, FL. Veterans Funeral Care www.VeteransFuneralCare.com