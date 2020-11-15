1/1
Richard SHAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAW, Richard Paul "Dick" 83, of Madeira Beach, FL passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Dick was kind, dedicated, always with smile, and loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Linda Danielle. Dick is survived by his children, Christopher (Darice) Shaw, Lisa (Dave) Matta, Julie (Robert) Mentry, and Steven Shaw; his brother, Robert (Barbara) Shaw; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He will be interred in Tallahassee, FL. Veterans Funeral Care www.VeteransFuneralCare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Care
830 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 524-9202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved