Richard SIEGFRIED

SIEGFRIED, Richard Paul "Dick" 94, of Zephyrhills, Florida, died peacefully at his home July 9, 2020. He was born to the late Edward and Florence Siegfried July 9, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from high school, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Charles H. Roan as an Ensign, First Class. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Zielenske, Sept. 24, 1949. He began his 40 year career with Babcock & Wilcox. After 33 years in Bath, Ohio, Dick and Jeanne retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and then moved to Zephyrhills, FL. Dick was always proud to be a member of "The Greatest Generation" and was thrilled to be a participant in the Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Dick is survived by his spouse of 70 years, Jeanne (Zielenske) Siegfried; four children, Dianne (Albert) Votaw of Lakeland, FL, Cheryl McLaughlin of Land 'O Lakes, FL, Sandi (Michael) Stevermer of Parker, CO, Rick (Amy) Siegfried of Riverside, CA; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gerald Zielenske (Joanne); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Thomson; brother-in-law, Roy Thomson; and son-in-law, Mike McLaughlin. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667 or at www.chaptershealth.org
