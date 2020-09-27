SILLIMAN, Richard J. 52, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Survivors include his parents, Richard Silliman and Holly Isaacs, Sherry Silliman; sister, Richelle; daughter, Jenna; fiancée, Jessica. Richard will join his paternal and maternal grandparents at Curlew Hills Cemetery. A private memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Palm Harbor YMCA M.A.S.H. or RClub Exceptional Center Clearwater. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.