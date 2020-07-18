Richard SLAZAS

SLAZAS, Richard "Rich" 77, of Clearwater, FL passed away June 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. He was born on July 29, 1942 in Cary, IL and lived most of his life in Waukegan, IL. Rich served in the US Army from 1967 to 1969 and was honorably discharged after a tour of duty in Vietnam. He began his career with Nosco, later working and retiring from Abbott Laboratories. Rich loved cars, his Chicago sports teams, and the horses. His red Corvette was his pride and joy, a lifelong dream achieved. He was also an avid fan of all Chicago sports teams having attended numerous games and events. Most of all Rich enjoyed betting the horses with going to the casinos a close second, having both won and lost large sums of money as one will do when pursuing this passion. Rich is survived by his two siblings, Eugene Slazas and Roseann (Donald) Pearson both of Florida. He also leaves behind a very special friend, Carol Baculik, who lovingly cared for him throughout the years as he so valiantly fought this insidious and arduous disease. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Lillian (Anderson) Slazas and brother Melvin Slazas. Arrangements are being handled by Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home in Seminole, FL with Memorial Services to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store