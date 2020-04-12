SPIRES, Richard J. "Dick" 82, of Largo, FL and Lancaster, OH, passed away on April 2, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, OH to Harley and Anne O'Leary Spires on August 23, 1937. He earned a BA in Electrical Engineering from Ohio University in 1960 and a MS from New York University. He spent 30-plus years with AT&T Bell Laboratories. Dick is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steve; and sister, Mary Brown. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Dingess Spires and step-daughter, Kimberly Kocak (Jerry) of Ridgeway, SC; his former wife, Joan Hart Spires; and their three children, Richard (Jackie) of Arlington, VA, Linda Mock (Ralph) of Plano, TX, and Susan Johnson (Greg) of Paola, KS. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Sheila) and Greg (AJ); his brother-in-law, Bill Burns; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit beacondirectcremation.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020