Richard SUNDERLIN

SUNDERLIN, Richard E. II "Richie"57, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Williamsport, PA and Largo, FL, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the son of Richard E. and Elsa (DiIenno) Sunderlin of Largo, FL, formerly of Williamsport, PA. He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Stephen Sunderlin of New York City, David Sunderlin of Pittsburgh, PA; and a sister, Diane Sunderlin (Susan McShane) of Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Sunderlin. He is also survived by his niece, Tiffany (Miller) Moniz (Stephen); nephew, James O'Connor (Vanessa); two great-nieces; and a great-nephew. Until recently, Richie lived independently and with assistance in Williamsport, PA, Largo, FL and Pittsburgh, PA. He was very active in Special Olympics
winning many medals especially in bowling and bocce. He was a wonderful dance partner and would often be the last one off of the dance floor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh, 2821 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Supporting his friends and former community members is a perfect way to honor his life. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.