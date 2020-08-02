SWIM, Richard Joseph Sr. Odessa, FL passed at Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Placid, FL July 28, 2020. Richard was born August 5, 1943 in Frenchburg, KY to Dick (Dixie Lee) Swim and Lynn Felts Swim Fair. Richard was a musician in the Tampa area throughout his life, playing in bands at Madison Junior High and Plant High schools, and in rock/rhythm/blues bands including the Satellites and the Upsetters. Richard was preceded in death by his partner, Joyce Price. He is survived by two sons, Richard Swim Jr. of Orlando, FL and Stephen Swim of Interlochen, FL; two sisters, Sara Swim Sornson of Houston, TX and Marjorie Swim (Larry) Johnson of Harris-ville, UT, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Cremation services will be provided by Scott Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory in Lake Placid, FL. In lieu of service and flowers, the family welcomes donations to: musicandmemory.org